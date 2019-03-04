Sheffield Derby: Why David McGoldrick is happy to have crossed the Steel City battle line and play for Sheffield United

Scroll through David McGoldrick’s CV and, beneath spells with Coventry City, Ipswich Town and now Sheffield United, you will find a brief association with Sheffield Wednesday.

The centre-forward, who has formed a prolific partnership with Billy Sharp since arriving at Bramall Lane last summer, spent four weeks wearing the blue and white stripes of his present club’s arch-rivals; scoring once in four appearances.

Tonight, when Chris Wilder’s team visits Hillsborough, McGoldrick will be batting for the other side of the city.

Entering the game searching for his 12th goal of the season, the 31-year-old is an integral part of United’s plans for this match and beyond having signed a new contract two months ago.

“This is the perfect fit for me,” McGoldrick said. “The gaffer believes in people and makes you feel really important.

“But you still have to do the basics right and play with your heart because, without that, you won’t get in the team.”

It is a measure of McGoldrick’s standing at United that, despite missing a penalty during November’s derby, he remains one of the most influential and popular members of Wilder’s squad.

“The way we play here, I think it suits me down to the ground,” McGoldrick, who joined Wednesday on loan from Nottingham Forest in 2011, said. “I love the fact that you’re encouraged to play good football but that you’ve also got to work really hard.”