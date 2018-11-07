Sheffield derby: Who is the referee for the match and what can fans expect from the man in the middle?

West Yorkshire native Andrew Madley will be in charge for Friday’s Sheffield derby, but it won’t be the first time he’s refereed a match involving the two Steel City clubs this season.

The 35-year-old has overseen 14 matches so far this campaign, with 11 of those coming in the Championship.

Referee Andrew Madley - Pic By James Williamson

United fans might recognise him as the man in charge for their 3-0 win over Bolton earlier in the campaign, where he dished out three yellow cards – including one for Kieron Freeman.

He’s also refereed for Wednesday this season in their match against Millwall, where Jos Luhukay’s side ran out 2-1 winners.

In that match Wednesday’s Adam Reach and Fernando Forestieri made their way into Madley’s book.

Madley’s assistants for the derby will be Steven Meredith and Robert Merchant and the fourth official will be Robert Jones.

So far this season, Madley has dished out 32 yellow cards and one red card and has awarded four penalties.

Two of the spot-kicks came in September’s match between Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest, where Lewis Grabban missed one and converted one in the 2-2 draw.

Tipped as a future prospect to officiate in the Premier League, Madley began his refereeing career in Wakefield and has since overseen the League Two Play-Off semi-final in 2013 and the League One Play-Off final in 2015.

As well as officiating in the Championship this season, Madley has reffed one League One match and two EFL Cup games.