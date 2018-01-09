Sheffield Derby: Which club has had the upper hand in previous January meetings between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday?

When Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday face each other at Bramall Lane on Friday night it will be the 14th time a Steel City Derby has taken place in January.

The very first league derby between the two clubs to take place in January was way back in 1895 when the Blades ran out 1-0 winners at Bramall Lane.

The most recent January Sheffield Derby was in 2008 when goals from Akpo Sodje and Marcus Tudgay saw the Owls claim a 2-0 victory in front of 30,000 fans at Hillsborough.

Interestingly, it is a case of honours even in the 13 previous January meetings between the two Sheffield clubs.

Both clubs have won five and there have been three draws. In those 13 games both teams have scored 18 goals.

Here is the full list of results from previous January Sheffield derbies:

Jan 12 1895: Blades 1 Owls 0

Jan 2 1915: Owls 1 Blades 1

Jan 15 1927: Blades 2 Owls 0

Jan 21 1950: Blades 2 Owls 0

Jan 23 1954: Owls 3 Blades 2

Jan 18 1964: Owls 3 Blades 0

Jan 2 1965: Blades 2 Owls 3

Jan 6 1968: Owls 1 Blades 1

Jan 22 1994: Owls 3 Blades 1

Jan 29 2002: Blades 0 Owls 0

Jan 17 2003: Blades 3 Owls 1

Jan 19 2008: Owls 2 Blades 0