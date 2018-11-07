Sheffield derby: These are the odds for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday win in the Steel City derby

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday come into the Steel City derby on the back of losses to Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, but who do the bookies think will win the match?

The two clubs have nearly identical derby records, with the Blades boasting 49 wins to the Owls’ 48.

Jos Luhukay and Chris Wilder

It seems that on recent league form United are the bookies’ favourites, but form stats can often go out of the window on derby day.

Wednesday enter the match on the back of four straight defeats in the league, having recently slipped to 17th place.

Sheffield United striker Ched Evans to sue lawyers over lost earnings after overturned rape conviction

The Blades have also fallen down the league standings to third, having relinquished the top spot to Leeds United on the back of two wins in their last five matches.

Here’s all the odds…

Bet 365: Sheffield United win 1/2, draw 3/1, Sheffield Wednesday win 6/1.

Sky Bet: Sheffield United win 1/2, draw 16/5, Sheffield Wednesday win 11/2.

Sheffield Derby: ‘Bramall Lane should be proud of my boys’

Ladbrokes: Sheffield United win 1/2, draw 16/5, Sheffield Wednesday win 11/2.

William Hill: Sheffield United win 1/2, draw 10/3, Sheffield Wednesday win 11/2.

Sheffield Wednesday great Mel Sterland calls on Jos Luhukay to recall Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson for Sheffield derby

Coral: Sheffield United win 1/2, draw 16/5, Sheffield Wednesday win 6/1.

Paddypower: Sheffield United win 4/9, draw 16/5, Sheffield Wednesday win 11/2.