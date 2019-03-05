Sheffield Derby: South Yorkshire Police chief pledges review of tactics used for Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United clash after they were slammed by both Blades and Owls

Shaun Morley, the chief superintendent of South Yorkshire Police, has promised a “full review” of his force's tactics at the Sheffield Derby last night after they were criticised by fans of both Sheffield United and Wednesday.

As The Star revealed earlier today, fans were pelted with coins, bottles and even fireworks as they left Hillsborough and one supporter predicted serious injury or death at future games if lessons were not learned.

SYP attracted widespread derision this morning when they issued a press release on their website which quoted Morley praising both sets of fans and adding that "there was an exciting atmosphere for everybody to enjoy".

Dozens of supporters have since come forward to share their stories of their treatment at the game and reported being peppered with coins, bottles and even fireworks after being held back by officers, making them "sitting ducks".

Graphic photos on social media showed supporters with blood pouring down their faces and one video, shot by a Star journalist at the scene, showed fans being struck with batons as they retreated, and Morley issued a further statement this afternoon.

It read: "Last night there was the charged atmosphere that you would expect for a derby and the majority of fans enjoyed their evening, passionately supporting their team and didn't cause any issues whatsoever.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley

"We are aware of the disorder as people left the stadium, where we saw a small minority of fans take the opportunity to launch missiles at rival fans, causing injury and significant concern.

"This is unacceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated. Arrests were made and we will continue to actively seek to identify those involved.

"As with any large scale operation such as this, we will be completing a full review of the police planning for the match last night, to ensure lessons can be learned ahead of similar fixtures in the future.

"As part of this, we are talking with supporters groups from both teams."