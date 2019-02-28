Sheffield Derby: Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce reveals admiration for Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder ahead of Hillsborough meeting

Steve Bruce, the Sheffield Wednesday manager, has revealed his admiration for Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder ahead of Monday’s Sheffield Derby at Hillsborough.

Wilder will lock horns with Bruce for the second time this season, after United beat his Aston Villa side 4-1 at Bramall Lane last year, and the Owls boss is preparing for his first taste of a Sheffield Derby having never faced the Owls during his time with United earlier in his career.

And, speaking at his pre-derby press conference, Bruce said: “Before I came here, you have to take your hat off to Chris and what he has done.

From getting them out of League One, to where they finished last year, playing in a certain way in a certain style.

You have to be complimentary about them. I have huge respect for Chris, but it’s our job - my job - to try and beat them.”

Wilder played under Bruce when he made the transition from player to manager at Bramall Lane, before going on to manage clubs including Villa, Hull and Birmingham City.

Steve Bruce and Chris Wilder

"I had Chris as a player a long, long time ago,” Bruce added.

“He has been outstanding in his work.

"They are genuine contenders. But I'm not really interested in how they are doing. It is about what we achieve.

"We know it is a tough game but it will be a tough game for them."