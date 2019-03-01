Sheffield Derby: Sheffield United’s players are pulling no punches in training as they get ready to face Sheffield Wednesday

Rather than wrapping themselves in cotton wool, Sheffield United's players are pulling no punches during their preparations for Monday's derby at Hillsborough.

Despite losing several members of his squad to injury in recent weeks, manager Chris Wilder revealed United's recent training sessions have been uncompromising encounters as the likes of Jack O'Connell and former Sheffield Wednesday centre-forward Gary Madine steel themselves for battle.

"One tackle between Jack and Gaz made us laugh," he said. "They both went right in for it. Seeing it made us smile."

United climbed to second in the Championship when they beat fellow promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion last weekend, a result which stretched their unbeaten run to six games. Wednesday are also unbeaten in six under Wilder's opposite number Steve Bruce.

"There is going to be rivalry, there is going to be abuse chucked at each other, it sometimes goes over the top, which disappoints me a little bit," Wilder said. "The rivalry for that game is going to be intense."