Sheffield Derby: Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder sends a message to his players ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Chris Wilder says it is important Sheffield United play with passion and intelligence at Hillsborough tomorrow night, insisting he trusts his team to make the right decisions in what promises to be a frenzied atmosphere.

Despite acknowledging meetings against Sheffield Wednesday are "not like any other game", the United manager also confirmed the visitors will not deviate from the game-plan which sees them cross the city third in the Championship table with only 12 matches remaining.

"From my team, I just want us to keep doing what we've been doing," Wilder said. "Not to change the script. Keep being positive and keep playing in the manner that has got us in this position.

"Don't be over physical and don't think we're some great footballing team either. I just want us to get the balance right.

"We've got the balance right and been consistent more often than not because otherwise we wouldn't be in this position."

With a sell-out crowd expected inside the stadium, Wilder is encouraging his team to think for themselves once the match gets underway.

Acknowledging the noise level could make it difficult to relay instructions, he joked: "Whether the players are blanking me and using that as an excuse, which sometimes I think they do, they have to make good decisions.

"They have to be bright and intelligent. But I trust my players to do what's right during a game."