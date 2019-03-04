Sheffield derby: Sheffield United player ratings from draw at rivals Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield United had to make do with a point from a tense and intense Steel City derby with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Here is how we rated the Blades' individual performances in the Sheffield derby.
1. Dean Henderson 7
Called into action for the first time in the second half when Hutchinson poked straight at him from close range. General distribution was calm and assured
2. Chris Basham 6
Punished two or three times early on by an over-officious referee but showed what United had missed in his absence, a ball-carrier at the right of defence. Shifted into midfield when Cranie came on
3. John Egan 6
Dealt well with the lively Fletcher aerially and on the deck, too. Some big first-half headers from free-kicks as ref Bankes blew for every slight challenge
4. Jack O'Connell 6
Towering in the air as ever but struggled to get forward as often as he, and United, would have liked. Came into it nearer the end of the game
