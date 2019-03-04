Fernando Forestieri and John Fleck tussle in the Steel City derby at Hillsborough

Sheffield derby: Sheffield United player ratings from draw at rivals Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United had to make do with a point from a tense and intense Steel City derby with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Here is how we rated the Blades' individual performances in the Sheffield derby.

Called into action for the first time in the second half when Hutchinson poked straight at him from close range. General distribution was calm and assured

1. Dean Henderson 7

Punished two or three times early on by an over-officious referee but showed what United had missed in his absence, a ball-carrier at the right of defence. Shifted into midfield when Cranie came on

2. Chris Basham 6

Dealt well with the lively Fletcher aerially and on the deck, too. Some big first-half headers from free-kicks as ref Bankes blew for every slight challenge

3. John Egan 6

Towering in the air as ever but struggled to get forward as often as he, and United, would have liked. Came into it nearer the end of the game

4. Jack O'Connell 6

