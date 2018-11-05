Sheffield derby: Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday could make Steel City derby history this season

Bragging rights in the Steel City derby could be worth even more this year as both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are in with a chance of reaching 50 derby wins.

A win for Wednesday would see them level up the all time head-to-head record, as they currently have 48 wins to United’s 49.

Both teams battle away in the Steel City derby...Pic Steve Ellis

But, if Chris Wilder’s men can pull off a home victory then they’ll be the first of the two teams to break the 50 wins barrier.

In over 142 fixtures the two sides have drawn 45 times, including the 0-0 result in their most recent meeting in January 2018.

The first recorded derby was held in 1891, when United won 2-1 in the Wharncliffe Charity Cup.

Two years later the teams met in the league for the first time in Division One, where they played out their first 1-1 draw.

Last season’s 4-2 thriller will live long in the memory for both sets of fans – for good and bad reasons – but there have been other high scoring matches in the history of the fixture.

Owls fans will no doubt be happy if Jos Luhukay’s men can emulate their counterparts from 100 years ago when Wednesday recorded one of their biggest ever wins over the Blades in a 5-0 thrashing in March 1918.

They repeated the feat ten years later when they put five past United again – that time running out 5-2 winners.

United’s biggest win was back in 1951 when they overcame Wednesday 7-3 in a Division Two game.

Both clubs are set to mark 100 years since the Armistice, which signalled the end of the First World War, before the match on Friday by laying wreaths and observing a period of silence.

A win for Chris Wilder’s side would see them extend their unbeaten run in the Steel City derby to three matches, but they have some way to go to match their best of ten undefeated matches against Wednesday between 1895 and 1900.

The Owls’ best unbeaten stretch came between 1910 and 1916 with an impressive 13 matches undefeated against their rivals.