Sheffield Derby: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder gives injury update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed he has no injury issues ahead of tomorrow’s Sheffield Derby against Wednesday.

United had some doubts over Mark Duffy at the beginning of the week, after the forward missed two games with a hip complaint.

But Wilder confirmed this afternoon at his pre-match press conference that he has no injury concerns for the meeting with Joe Luhukay’s men.

“We are expecting Wednesday to be at their very best,” Wilder added.

“I’ve not had to say anything this week and there’ll be no big Churchillian speech before we go out there.

“But I’m sure the skipper [Billy Sharp] and the senior players will be reminding every one of their responsibilities.”