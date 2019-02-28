Sheffield Derby: Safety Advisory Group insist they weren’t behind limited Sheffield United ticket allocation for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sheffield’s Safety Advisory Group insist they weren’t involved in the decision to limit the number of tickets sold to Sheffield United fans for Monday's Sheffield Derby against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Many Blades supporters believed United's initial allocation, of 2,305 tickets on the upper tier of Hillsborough’s Leppings Lane away end, was limited on the advice of the Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

The SAG is made up of a number of bodies who aim to work together and ensure major events in the region are safe, but insisted today that they made no demands limiting the number of tickets to be sold to away fans.

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson told The Star: “The Safety Advisory Group were not involved in the decision to restrict the number of away tickets available for the SWFC v SUFC derby match.

“We are not aware of any safety reasons why more tickets cannot be released and if Sheffield Wednesday wish to increase the number we would not object to this unless safety issues are identified.”

Since the initial allocation Wednesday have sent United a further 1,646 tickets, 1,000 of which will be on the lower tier of Leppings Lane, but a source close to Wednesday today suggested that there will be no further allocation.

A general view of the Hillsborough Stadium (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

In an interview with The Star before the last derby at Hillsborough, which United won 4-2, then-Sheffield District Commander and temporary Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley revealed South Yorkshire Police have no say in the amount of tickets given to fans and how many must be withheld for segregation purposes.

Wednesday have been approached for comment.