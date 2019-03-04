Sheffield Derby: Rival bosses Steve Bruce and Chris Wilder unite to condemn objects thrown at Jack O'Connell as Sheffield Wednesday's clash with Sheffield United finishes goalless

Rival bosses Chris Wilder and Steve Bruce united to condemn the incident in the first half of this evening's Sheffield Derby, which appeared to show Sheffield Wednesday supporters throw objects at Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell.

The controversy, towards the start of the game which eventually finished goalless, overshadowed the 131st competitive meeting between the two Steel City rivals and could yet land the Owls in hot water with the Football Association.

Sky Sports cameras caught, and replayed, the moment an object was thrown at O'Connell, and in the second half what appeared to be a beer bottle was launched on the pitch in the general direction of former Owls striker Gary Madine.

Referee Peter Bankes, who endured a difficult evening, appeared to speak to the fourth official through his headpiece on both occasions and could yet include the incidents in his official match report.

Bruce, in his post-match press briefing, said he hadn't seen the incident but added: "It's unfortunately the society we live in. If it happened we'll find whoever did it and deal with it."

Wilder confirmed that objects had been thrown and added: "It's gone quite hostile recently, whether that's because of the rise of social media or whatever I don't know.

Steve Bruce and Chris Wilder

"No-one wants to see that. I'm disappointed that it's gone that way, and a few things have happened today, but unfortunately there's not a lot that can really be done."