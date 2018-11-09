Sheffield Derby Player Ratings: How Sheffield United’s players fared against Wednesday

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday shared the spoils in the first Steel City Derby of the season this afternoon, after a 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane.

Here’s how our man Danny Hall rated United’s players against their arch rivals this evening.

Dean Henderson: 7. Said before the game he was looking forward to this game but it’s probably not one that will live long in his memory. For most of it, he was showing his capability with his feet rather than hands

Kieron Freeman: 7. Didn’t quite get forward with his usual gusto but twice saved United defensively, especially in the second half with a superb last-ditch tackle with ten minutes or so remaining

Chris Basham: 7. Deservedly came back into the side after his suspension and showed how important he is to this United side, going both ways. Bit of a lack of composure let him down at times in the final third but commitment and character can never be questioned

John Egan: 7. Dealt well with Fletcher, who was lively at times upfront on his own and was a handful. Unflappable on the occasions he was put under any real pressure

Jack O’Connell: 7. Another who ran himself into the ground for the cause, both offensively and defensively. A threat from set-pieces with Norwood’s potent delivery

Enda Stevens: 8. Probably United’s most potent attacking threat in the first half as he dovetailed well with Fleck, O’Connell and Duffy

Oliver Norwood: 8. Pulled the strings for United in midfield with his superb range of passing, one first-half ball to find Basham on the right wing particularly delicious.

John Fleck: 7. Forced a good early save from Dawson with a rasping drive from long range and looked to drive United forward at every opportunity. Linked up well with Stevens, especially in a dominant first half.

Mark Duffy: 7. At his teasing best. Won the penalty and had a goalbound effort blocked by Hector in the first half before tiring a little in the second. Such a key player for United in this system.

Billy Sharp: 7. Ran his backside off in his first taste of a Steel City Derby under Wilder, chasing and harrying the Wednesday defence all night. Didn’t quite get that clear sight of goal and will no doubt be ruing not pulling rank with the penalty

David McGoldrick: 7. Missed an early penalty for United but was a constant threat throughout, dropping deep for the ball and linking play. Replaced by Clarke with 15 minutes left

Subs:

Leon Clarke: 6. Came on for McGoldrick but couldn’t make the breakthrough. The former Wednesday man was sythed down cynically by Baker late on as he threatened to break away.