Sheffield derby: How you can watch the match live

It’s the Sheffield derby tonight and fans both partisan and neutral across the country will be hoping to get in on the action – here's everywhere you can follow the match.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7.45pm, so it’s worth getting your tickets, tv set up or radio tuned in with plenty of time.

Where is it?

The first Steel City derby of the season is at Bramall Lane, so it’s worth factoring that in if you’re travelling in Sheffield in the lead up to kick off.

Where can we watch it?

At the ground: Some tickets are still available for Sheffield United supporters to buy over the phone, but fans are advised to secure their tickets before setting off to Bramall Lane. Find more details here.

On tv: The match is being shown on Sky Sports and is also available on Now TV.

Online: Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s iFollow services will be providing coverage.

The Star will also be at Bramall Lane with a live blog, key talking points and post match reaction here.