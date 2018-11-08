Sheffield derby: Hour by hour weather forecast for the Steel City derby on Friday

It’s probably worth taking a rain coat if you’re heading to Bramall Lane for the Steel City derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

With November predicted to be the wettest on record, it looks like the first of a long spell of heavy rain is moving in on Sheffield just in time for the city’s stormiest sporting fixture.

Kick off for the derby will be at 7.45pm, but the Met Office forecast is not looking good from 5pm onward.

Temperatures will be a consistent 10C for the duration of the evening, but it’s more likely to feel like 6C.

From 5pm is when the wet weather will really set in, with at least 90 per cent chance of heavy rain anticipated between 6pm and midnight.

Here’s how the forecast looks hour-by-hour:

5pm – light rain, 11C, 15mph wind

6pm – heavy rain, 10C, 16mph wind

7pm – heavy rain, 10C, 17mph wind

8pm – heavy rain, 10C, 18mph wind

9pm – heavy rain, 10C, 19mph wind

10pm – heavy rain, 10C,18mph wind

11pm – heavy rain, 10C, 18mph wind