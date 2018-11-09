Sheffield derby: Harry Maguire had this hilarious reaction when Sheffield United fans asked if he’d be at Bramall Lane tonight

There’s no doubt ex-Sheffield United man Harry Maguire will be at Bramall Lane tonight for the Sheffield derby against Sheffield Wednesday after he tweeted a hilarious response to a Blades fan online.

The England defender, who will not be playing for Leicester or the Three Lions this week due to injury, replied to two Sheffield United fans who asked if he’d be watching the match tonight.

Maguire tweeted: “Do bears **** in the woods? #sufc” and it didn’t go unnoticed by his former club, who replied “Once a Blade, always a Blade”.

The 25-year-old Sheffield native came through United’s academy before playing 134 matches for the club.

In his time at Bramall Lane, Maguire played in two Sheffield derbies – a 1-0 defeat in 2012 and a 2-2 draw earlier that season when both clubs were in League One.

World Cup hero Maguire was ruled out of action for club and country this week due to a knee injury.

The match, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will be the 130th competitive meeting between the two Sheffield sides.

Chris Wilder’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, while Jos Luhukay’s Wednesday are in 17th.

Both teams will put their differences aside before kick off as they unite to remember fallen soldiers on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.