Sheffield Derby: ‘Bramall Lane should be proud of my boys’

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted the club as a whole should be proud of his players' achievements as they prepare for Friday's Steel City derby.

United will enter the game against Sheffield Wednesday knowing victory will see them regain first place in the Championship table, only a season-and-a-half after being promoted from League One.

Wilder says his team can not afford to relax for a moment: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite lacking the financial resources enjoyed by other leading teams in the division, and many of those further down the rankings too, United have won points and plaudits for their attacking style.

"I enjoy watching my team, where they've come from and how they go about it," Wilder said. "On the whole, I think they've been outstanding.

"Obviously we've had to take things on the chin but what these players are doing, how they're doing it and what they're giving to the football club, I think it should be proud of them too."

Six of those who featured for United at Nottingham Forest last weekend were veterans of the League One title winning campaign. Although Wilder's team were narrowly beaten at the City Ground, they are only a point behind leaders Leeds.

Asked if he felt United receive the recognition their exploits deserve, Wilder said: "It’s not up to me to talk about it (respect). I personally enjoy watching us.

"Pound for pound, we are right up there, and deserve to be in the position we are. The key is can we keep going? I believe people enjoy watching us play and we know we've got to play well, especially in this division, to give ourselves a chance of winning games."

"We've got to keep it going," he added. "That's the challenge now. We can't let-up or take our foot off the gas for a moment."