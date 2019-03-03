Sheffield Derby: Big games can bring out the best in Sheffield United says skipper Billy Sharp

Captain Billy Sharp believes Sheffield United's demanding fixture schedule will be a help, not a hindrance, in the club's pursuit of Premier League football.

Tomorrow's game against Sheffield Wednesday is the first of three Yorkshire derbies Chris Wilder's side are scheduled to play this month, ahead of meetings with Rotherham and Leeds.

With United travelling to Hillsborough ranked third in the Championship, Sharp said: "Having the Yorkshire derbies will help us. We have talked about the games, they're very tough games, but they are games you want to play in.

"They are big games, good atmospheres, and between now and the end of the season the games mean everything. We are playing for something and we just need to keep grinding out results to give us a chance."

United won last season's corresponding fixture 4-2 despite losing Sharp, a lifelong supporter of the team he represents, to injury before kick-off.

"I want to play in the derby games, but maybe I wasn’t fit (at Hillsborough) to start the game," he said. "I declared myself fit if I was needed, but the day as a fan was very special.

"It was great to see the lads go out and perform and make memories like we did that day. That will give us a lot of belief going into this game. I would take any score this time, if we can win the game."