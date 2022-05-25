The former England under-21 manager will help Ian Baraclough and his squad prepare for next month’s Nations League games against Greece, Cyprus and Kosovo.

He spent last week at a training camp in Staffordshire, after agreeing to fill the void created by Adam Sadler’s absence. The 42-year-old, who also combines his role at the IFA with a position on Leicester City’s backroom staff, has been granted leave due to personal reasons.

Aidy Bothroyd during his spell in charge of England under-21's

“To call on someone like Aidy has been invaluable,” Baraclough said, confirming Bothroyd will be present on the touchline for his team’s upcoming ties.

Bothroyd, aged 51, joined United in January as part of the restructuring exercise which followed Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment as manager. Heckingbottom previously served as under-23’s coach before stepping up to replace Slavisa Jokakovic in November, leading his side from 16th to fifth in the Championship table before they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Nottingham Forest.

Jack Lester, who directed United’s youth programme, was also handed a senior role following Heckingbottom’s step-up and was later succeeded by Derek Geary.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough

Former Carlisle, Scarborough and Congo manager Mick Wadsworth, who also assisted Bobby Robson at Newcastle, worked in a similar capacity to Bothroyd before departing whilst United were still in the Premier League.