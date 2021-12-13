Heckingbottom tasked Lester, his new head of player development, with counselling United’s attack following his appointment as manager towards the end of last month.

A former United striker himself, Lester’s tutelage has coincided with a marked upturn in performance from United’s frontline with Sharp scoring in their wins over Bristol City and Cardiff City and Rhian Brewster also on target against Nigel Pearson’s side.

Although Brewster missed the trip to the Welsh capital with a hamstring injury - despite hopes he would return to action shortly, medical staff have now pushed back his comeback date - McGoldrick found the back of the net during United’s victory there.

David McGoldrick of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the third goal with Billy Sharp , Oliver Norwood and provider Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture credit should read: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Asked if Lester’s knowledge was already proving beneficial, Heckingbottom said: “Don’t give Jack too much credit! He’s reminding me of it all the time as it is.

“I want Jack to give them his expertise and guidance, give them his attention. That’s the way the game is going to go, I think. I believe it, I really do. It’s a trend that’s emerging and there’s a reason for that.

“It’s something we’re definitely very interested in.”

Stuart McCall, Paul Heckinbottom and Jack Lester are all taking specialist sessions at Sheffield United's training complex: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Speaking soon after Heckingbottom was unveiled - his predecessor, Slavisa Jokanovic, was sacked following a review of United’s “strategic vision” - Lester told The Star how the 44-year-old intended to organise sessions at the club’s Shirecliffe training complex.

Although ‘broad brush’ sessions would remain an important part of the weekly agenda, much of Lester’s time would be devoted to helping the likes of Sharp and McGoldrick. Stuart McCall, Heckingbottom’s assistant, would oversee tailor-made programmes for midfielders having operated there for Scotland, Rangers and Everton before finishing his career at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom was a defender for clubs including Bradford City, Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday and, as such, is assuming special responsibility for ensuring United’s record in this department improves.

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane are among those hoping to benefit from the new approach: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

With Monday’s home game against QPR being postponed after a number of the visitors tested positive for Covid-19, United are scheduled to return to action at Fulham next week.

“Doing things this way, I think it brings tactical development not only to try and win the next game but also over the longer term,” Heckingbottom said. “Everyone sees the relationship that goalkeepers build with their goalkeeping coaches for example. I don’t see why others should be any different.

“I do think it helps, definitely. They (goalkeepers) definitely benefit from that and I think other positions can do as well.”