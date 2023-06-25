Sheffield United have been named as one of three clubs showing a keen interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 20-year-old stopper is currently on international duty as he represents England at the Under-21s European Championship and he played the entire 90 minutes as Lee Carsley’s side claimed a 2-0 win against Czechia in their opening game of the tournament on Thursday.

Trafford has just enjoyed an impressive season on loan at League One club Bolton Wanderers, helping the Trotters reach the play-off semi-finals and claim the Papa John’s Trophy with a 4-0 win against Plymouth Argyle at Wembley. The City youngster has spent the last 18 months on loan with Bolton, keeping 33 clean sheets in 74 appearances and is now believed to be under consideration to test his ability at a higher level.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed the Blades are keen on Trafford but they will face competition from Middlesbrough, who benefitted from a City goalkeeper last season when Zach Steffan helped them qualify for the Championship play-offs before a semi-final defeat to Coventry ended any thoughts of a Premier League return. Football Insider has also claimed Premier League newcomers Burnley have ‘opened talks’ with the treble winners and Vincent Kompany is said to be a ‘big admirer’ of the young goalkeeper.

Owls consider move for Sunderland target

Sheffield Wednesday are still looking to add to their squad as they prepare for a return to the Championship - despite still waiting for confirm a successor to former manager Darren Moore.

A week has passed since the former Owls boss left his position at Hillsborough and several potential replacements have already shown an interest in taking charge. No matter who replaces Moore, there will be a need to hit the ground running in the transfer market and the Owls are said to be showing a ‘strong interest’ in Everton striker Ellis Simms.

