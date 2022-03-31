31st March 2022 - Championship rumours

Sheffield United are set to travel to the bet365 Stadium this weekend to take on Stoke City as Championship football returns.

The Blades came out 2-1 winners in the reerse fixture thanks to late goals from Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick and will be feeling pretty confident of doing the double over the Potters.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost only once in their last seven meetings with Stoke and haven’t lost away to them since March 2005.

A win could see the Blades potentially move up to third place in the league if Luton and Huddersfield Town are to drop points this weekend.