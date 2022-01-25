'Sensible', 'New chapter?' - Sheffield United fans react after Adam Davies signs from Stoke City

Davies arrives at Bramall Lane on an initial six-month contract as Robin Olsen’s effective replacement, after the former AS Roma loanee went to Aston Villa.

Here’s what a selection of Blades fans made of the signing on social media ...

@KieranBatham: Good signing ... this will push Wes all the way and wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up as number one by end of the season

@TheT0M_: Good signing! Certainly be more up for it than Olsen!

@MattBetts1985: 6 month contract hardly building for the future is it?

@kev__1987: Why not? I think it’s sensible, we’ve taken over his Stoke City contract and have 6 months to look at him before deciding whether to extend his deal or not

Adam Davies signs for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

@AlanGrinch: He was with Hecky at Barnsley though and has played plenty for Stoke this season. Why do we need to look at him?

@_joshchapman98: Very solid keeper at this level. Good competition for L1 Wes too. Deal that makes sense all round imo.

@BladesAnalysis: [United] have made a signing that they've paid a fee for AND it isn't on deadline day and a player that we've actually scouted and not been rushed to sign on a risk... Could this be a new chapter?!

