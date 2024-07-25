Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oli McBurnie has moved to Las Palmas on a three year contract

Oli McBurnie has written an emotional message to Sheffield United after his move to Spain was made official. The 28-year-old has joined Gran Canaria-based side Las Palmas on a three-year deal and headed straight to the club’s pre-season training camp in Marbella.

United had tried to tempt the striker one last time with a new contract offer but it is understood that McBurnie, whose girlfriend recently gave birth to their first child, felt the opportunity to live on the sunshine isle to difficult to turn down.

The Scotland international became something of a cult figure at United after joining from Swansea City and though his goals tally was much less than anyone would have liked for the outlay, there was no doubting his workrate and commitment.

In a goodbye letter to everyone associated with United, McBurnie said “the Blades will always have a special place in my heart.”

He wrote: “To Sheffield United, It's difficult for me to write this and express just how special these last five years have been for me and my family. I came to United five years ago, as a young naive man and leave with a beautiful girifriend and perfect little daughter.

“To the gaffer Chris and previous manager Hecky whom I both have an enormous amount of respect for, thank you. It was a pleasure to work with and learn from you every day, you stuck by me when times were tough and you both made me a better person and footballer.

“To the coaches and all the backroom staff from the training ground to the stadium, thank you for all your hard work that doesn't get the recognition it deserves.

“To my teammates, wow. I've been lucky enough to share the dressing room truly with some of the best people I've ever met in my life. The memories we made and the times we had I will remember and cherish for the rest of my life. I really have made friends for life. Thank you.

“And to you fans...It has been some ride, l have experienced some of the best and also the toughest times of my life during this last five years, but one thing remained throughout. You always stuck by me. Me and my family will never be able to repay you for the love you showed me, the Blades will always have a special place in my heart...and you will definitely see me In the concourse when I'm back!