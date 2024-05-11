Sean Dyche’s verdict on controversial incident during Sheffield United’s defeat at Everton

Sean Dyche, the Everton manager, felt Sheffield United skipper Jack Robinson’s push on striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was “probably too much” after emerging as the big talking point from his side’s 1-0 victory at Goodison Park. Robinson enraged home fans and players alike with his shove on the ex-Blades striker, with both men booked for their part.

Chris Wilder, Dyche’s opposite number, played down the incident and insisted that on-field referee Stuart Attwell and his VAR got the decision right to not escalate Robinson’s punishment. And while Dyche admitted he doesn’t like to see red cards doled out, he believes that Robinson was perhaps a tad fortunate not to escape a further sanction after the incident.

“I think the game's gone too soft with a lot of things, feigning injury and that sort of stuff, but that's probably too much,” Dyche said. “The game's going on and I don’t think it can be a good part of the game to push a player in the chest.

“They said because it wasn't in the face. So anyone can do that anywhere on the pitch and get a yellow card, which can't be right, can it? It's a debate point for me because I don't like red cards, but the rules suggest if it's aggressive he's probably going to walk.