Young Sheffield United fans watch their side take on Crystal Palace in the Championship at Selhurst Park in May 2009. (Photo credit should read Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images)
Sean Bean, a John Fleck selfie and celebrating promotion - 20 random Sheffield United fan pictures that will bring back some memories

We’ve delved into our archive to bring you these 20 random Blades pictures!
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

There’s no match this week becasue of the internatioanl break so in case you were missing your fix of being around fellow Blades, here are some pictures from days gone by.

This collection includes Sheffield derby day fan photos, trips to Wembley, Sean Bean, celebrating promotion and many other days to remember . . . or possibly forget!

United fans prepare to watch their side in action in the Championship clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in May 2009. The game ended 0-0, which meant the Blades had to settle for a place in the play-offs.

1. Promotion blow

United fans prepare to watch their side in action in the Championship clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in May 2009. The game ended 0-0, which meant the Blades had to settle for a place in the play-offs.

Fans gather under the Wembley arch before the dramatic League One play-off final against Huddersfield Town in May 2012.

2. Fun in the sun

Fans gather under the Wembley arch before the dramatic League One play-off final against Huddersfield Town in May 2012.

A Blades fan celebrates his team's promotion to the top flight during the Coca Cola Championship clash against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Bramall Lane in April 2006.

3. Promotion joy

A Blades fan celebrates his team's promotion to the top flight during the Coca Cola Championship clash against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Bramall Lane in April 2006.

United fans look dejected after the Coca-Cola Championship play-off defeat against Burnley at Wembley in May 2009.

4. Dejection

United fans look dejected after the Coca-Cola Championship play-off defeat against Burnley at Wembley in May 2009.

