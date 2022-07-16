Sheffield United’s pre-season campaign so far has been disrupted by a number of injury and illness issues, with most of their new signings this summer affected at some point.

Adam Davies, Anel Ahmedhodžić and Tommy Doyle, who all joined or re-signed for United in this summer window, have all missed varying degrees of pre-season action so far, with Doyle yet to play a minute for United since his loan move from Manchester City.

Here’s a run-down of all the current injury and illness issues ahead of this weekend’s friendly at Scunthorpe United …

Rhys Norrington-Davies

The Welsh international suffered from illness while away in Portugal, but started the first match of pre-season against Casa Pia. He looked to be in trouble after a long chase for the ball in searing heat but continued after some treatment.

However, he couldn’t shake off the after-effects and was withdrawn. He missed the games against Lincoln on Tuesday, but was at United’s training ground. He may miss Scunthorpe this weekend but is expected to be back available soon.

Tommy Doyle

Doyle is having a scan on his injured thigh, which will determine the next course of action.

“We’ll be led by that,” Blades boss Heckingbottom said.

“We’ll know more when we get that information but we won’t take any risks. Muscle injuries are better when they’re better.

Anel Ahmedhodžić

United’s £3m man played the first 45 minutes as planned against Casa Pia but missed out against Lincoln through illness. He may be available for Scunthorpe this weekend.

Wes Foderingham

The goalkeeper missed the Casa Pia friendly with a calf issue and was seen working in the gym while his teammates faced Lincoln on Tuesday.

“Wes is progressing well,” Heckingbottom said.

“Hopefully his calf will be better next week or even this week to get him involved in training.”

Adam Davies

With Foderingham already injured, Davies gave Heckingbottom and Co. a little scare when he limped off after a late challenge from a Lincoln forward.