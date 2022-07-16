Keith Hill’s National League new boys signed United goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst on loan earlier this week, while many Unitedites will be hoping for their first glimpse of the club’s latest signing as the Blades prepare for their second friendly on UK soil since returning from Portugal last weekend.
Scunthorpe v Blades LIVE
FULL TIME
and the Blades suffer their first defeat of pre-season, going down 3-2 at Scunthorpe United - a bit of a comeback makes the scoreline look a bit more respectable but going 3-0 down at the break certainly won’t have formed part of the plan. Stay tuned for reaction from the manager and more
GOAL BLADES
and it’s Ndiaye who gets the second, finding the bottom corner with a neat left-footed effort after fashioning the chance himself - 78 minutes gone
GOAL BLADES
and it’s the first-touch combination of new boys Baldock and Brewster who get it after coming on, Baldock’s great cross right on the head of Brewster who heads into the top corner for3-1
Here come the changes
Brewster, Osborn, Berge, Gordon, Baldock, Clark come on for Broadbent, Jebbison, Coulibaly, Robinson, Egan, Fleck
Amissah turns behind
a deflected shot as Iron go looking for a fourth after a period of dominance from the Blades - corner to the hosts which Jebbison just about flicks away for a throw in on the other side
Norwood’s cross
finds Lowe at the back post but he couldn’t get his effort on target - much to his obvious frustration
Norwood curls wide
after good work from Ndiaye to win the ball back high up the pitch
Blades sub
sees Ollie Norwood replace Arblaster, a decent afternoon’s work for the highly-rated young midfielder before he made way
Good save Dewhurst
again prevents Lowe getting United on the scoreboard as it’s worked from right to left involving Arblaster and Fleck, Lowe shoots and Dewhurst saves before Jebbison attempts to flick home and gets it wrong
Coulibaly lets fly
as Broadbent’s cross drops kindly for him, but it’s high, wide and not so handsome and threatens the top of the stand more than the top corner