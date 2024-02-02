Neil Warnock, who has been linked with Aberdeen, has been out of work since departing Huddersfield Town in September. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Ex-Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock won't be making a return to Huddersfield Town this season. That's been made abundantly clear by the Terriers owner Kevin Nagle, who may have just given Aberdeen the boost in they needed in their hunt for a new manager.

Warnock has been out of work since leaving Huddersfield in September but he has been linked with a return to the dugout in recent days. The 75-year-old was one of the bookmakers' early favourites to take up the vacancy at the John Smith's Stadium following the dismissal of Darren Moore earlier this week.

However, he is also said to be of interest to Aberdeen with the club looking for a new manager after parting ways with former Blade Barry Robson. Warnock has never managed north of the border but the Dons have reportedly sounded him out as they look to find an experienced manager who is capable of making an instant impact.

Aberdeen may have been concerned that Warnock might potentially be in line for a return to West Yorkshire this week, but Nagle's comments will certainly provide the Scottish Premiership side with encouragement.

“The reality is we’ve got to get it right, there’s just no question," the Huddersfield owner, who completed his purchase of the club last year, said. "We want a certain type of football, and we’ve also got to have somebody who’s hopefully had some experience with fighting relegation.

"I know a lot of people are going to say ‘go back to Neil’, but we’ve got to look to the future long-term.

