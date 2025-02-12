Sheffield United are in action tonight as they face Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane but there are difficult challenges awaiting their promotion rivals too

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker has been looking towards South Yorkshire as he prepares his Burnley side for the challenge of facing an improving Championship outfit on Wednesday night.

The Clarets are currently third in the division, three points behind Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion. Like United they have strengthened in the January transfer window, with the lack of goals their main concern so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight, though, they face a team who have shown that on their day can be a match for many teams in the Championship, with Turf Moor opponents Hull City having picked up some very impressive results since the arrival of Spanish boss Rubén Sellés in December.

The Tigers have beaten Blackburn and Millwall in that time and drawn 3-3 with leaders Leeds but perhaps the most eye-catching result was a 3-0 victory over the Blades at Bramall Lane at the end of January.

And it is that match specifically that Parker has looked at as he warns his players that despite Hull’s position in the bottom three, they will be no pushovers.

“It’s not going to be an easy game, it’s a tough team and you can see that with some of their recent results, going to Sheffield United and getting a very good result,” said Parker. “They recruited very well in January, a new manager has come in and they will be an organised team with some real quality as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No game is easy in this division but we’re now coming towards the back end with 15 games left. As always, we will do our work, we will be diligent and we will prepare to put a good performance in.”