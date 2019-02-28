Sheffield United fans are dreaming of the Premier League after an astonishing run of form propelled them into the automatic promotion spots.

The Blades are currently top of the form table with the win over West Brom at the weekend, meaning they have taken an impressive 23 points in their last ten games.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd celebrates the win - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

With just eight games to go, Chris Wilder’s men are two points behind league leaders Norwich and are ahead of Leeds United in third place on goal difference.

Sheffield United look good money to make the play-offs with a 13-point cushion between themselves and seventh-placed Derby County who have a game in hand.

But scientists and data experts believe that the Blades will be able to continue their red-hot form until the end of the season and beat off competition from their Yorkshire rivals to reach automatic promotion.

Fans will always have a different view on who will get promoted but FiveThirtyEight, the brainchild of world-famous data analyst Nate Silver, has provided a more calculated view.

The programme has analysed thousands of results and performances to predict the final outcome of this season.

According to the preciction, Wilder’s men will be celebrating automatic promotion at the end of the season, tipping Leeds United to the second place spot by just one point.

The Blades will go on to pick up 19 points from their final eight gamrs and finish just two points behind eventual champiopns Norwich.

West Brom, Middlesbrough and Bristol City are tipped to join Leeds in the play-offs, meaning Frank Lampard's Derby County as well as Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City will miss out.

At the bottom, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers will go down along with Reading, meaning Rotherham United will survive by just a single point.

Sheffield Wednesday will also miss out on the play-off spots, despite their recent good run of form, and will pick up just 15 points from their final eight games, dropping into 15th place.