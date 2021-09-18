'Satisfied, but I want more!' - Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to Sheffield United's 3-1 victory at Hull City

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Only a stoppage-time equaliser for Preston in midweek prevented that run of form becoming three wins in three since the international break, and United were in control throughout at the MKM Stadium after going ahead in the 17th minute through skipper Billy Sharp.

Sharp could have marked his 300th appearance in Blades colours with another goal, but his penalty on the stroke of half-time was saved by Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

But a second-half brace of headers from defender John Egan ensured that the miss didn’t prove costly, especially when Keane Lewis-Potter pulled one back for Hull.

“I must be satisfied,” Jokanović admitted.

“I believe we played a good football game and scored 11 goals in a week. If you want to fight for the target, which we are, we needed to grow up. We have made some progress but it’s not enough, we need to show more.

“When we win the points and score the points, it’s easier for my team to trust we are going in the right direction and trust in the work and the progress.

“It’s one very good week, a lot of the hard and tough weeks are ahead of us. We haven’t done anything yet, the job is still starting and it’s important for us to still make more progress.”

United were roared on at Hull by over 4,000 fans in the away end, who serenaded their heroes at full-time after victory in the Championship’s early kick-off.

“At the end we are smiling,” Jokanović added.

“During the game we are not smiling so much but they showed they can enjoy and combine and create, they can be competitive. I need more time, more trust and more push, more self-confidence.