Can you see yourself getting in the Christmas spirit down the years?

It’s Christmaaaas! And in the spirit of the season, we’ve taken a trip down memory lane to bring you 17 brilliant festive Sheffield United photographs from The Star’s archive.

Our latest Blades retro photo gallery takes you on a nostalgic, Yuletide journey back through the decades – including hospital visits by players, fans dressing up as Santa and legendary former boss Dave Bassett throwing a Christmas party – in August!

Click through our pictures to see if you can remember any of the events, or spot anyone you may know – or perhaps yourself getting in the festive spirit!

1 . Blades festive photos United's Christmas party in 1992 took place in the summer in a bid by manager Dave Bassett, pictured with Brian Deane and Brian Gayle, to inspire his side to replicate their post-Christmas form of the previous two seasons.

2 . Blades festive photos PETRFF, Pictured at the Sheffield United Training ground, where United player Petr Katchouro took time out to help launch the Samaritans annual Christmas shoebox appeal to help needy youngsters in Eastern European contries. Seen is Petr with children from Dobcroft Junior school who are taking part in the appeal. LtoR are, Sarah Bailey, William Jackson, Sonia Bailey, and Elin Davies

3 . Blades festive photos A Sheffield United FC Christmas card, featuring the team from 1998-99.