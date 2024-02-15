Burnley's Norwegian midfielder #16 Sander Berge runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Burnley at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on December 30, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.

Sander Berge, the former Sheffield United star, has told his Burnley teammates that they must remain together if they are to survive in the Premier League this season. It has been a season of struggle for both the automatically promoted clubs from the Championship last season, occupying the bottom two places in the top-flight.

Last weekend's victory at Luton for the Blades, coupled with Burnley's defeat at Liverpool, saw Chris Wilder's side draw level with the Clarets but both sides remain seven points adrift of the fourth-bottom Hatters, with 14 games of the season remaining. Berge swapped Bramall Lane for Turf Moor in the summer after United elected to cash in on their former record signing, rather than risk losing him for free in the summer, but he has still ended up in a relegation scrap - albeit one he believes is still surmountable.

“Spirit will be massive. The importance of that is everything,” the Norwegian said. “We’re showing it every day. People only see us at 3pm on a Saturday but throughout the week we’re pushing every single day trying to get better and working on the process. It’s easy to say, but I’ve been in different dressing rooms and it’s unreal what’s going on here.

“We stand strong, we stay together and we look at what we can improve. I’m proud of being part of a club like this that week in, week out has the personality to move on and see what we can do better. In the end I believe things will click because we trust the process.”

The United dressing room that Berge was a part of certainly was not lacking in belief and togetherness, finishing ninth in the Premier League in the first season he signed and then winning promotion back to the top-flight in what proved to be his last campaign in United colours. But, as both sides are finding to their cost, that only takes you so far in the world's richest league.

United, who were spanked 5-0 by the Clarets in December in what proved to be Paul Heckingbottom's final game in charge, host Berge and Co. at Bramall Lane in late April and both sides will be hoping, by that stage, to still be in with a shout of survival and make that clash even more seismic. Speaking after the 3-1 defeat at Anfield, Berge added: “Coming out with that atmosphere was fantastic. These are the games you want to play.