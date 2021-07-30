Despite knowing the player has aspirations of competing in Europe - something Sheffield United are unlikely to do for at least another two seasons - Slavisa Jokanovic, the Championship club’s manager, has yet to discuss the future with midfielder Sander Berge

But the more the Serb talked, about Berge’s footballing ambitions and the interest he has attracted both at home and abroad, the more it became apparent his revelation shouldn’t raise eyebrows. Instead, having scrutinised the Norwegian’s behaviour around the training ground, Jokanovic was making the disclosure from a position of strength.

“I am talking about my players, because that is what they are, my players and our players,” Jokanovic replied earlier this week when asked, if like Aaron Ramsdale who is also a target for Arsenal, he had summoned Berge to a meeting about the situation. “Right now you guys (the media0 probably know Sander better than me because you have had more contact with him over a longer period of time.

“No, I haven’t spoken to him but that doesn’t mean I don’t understand. What it does mean is that I am pleased with what I have seen. And that, as far as I am concerned, that tells me something.”

Although he didn’t say so explicitly, what Jokanovic has drawn from Berge’s conduct at the Steelphalt Academy and also his performance during Wednesday’s friendly at Doncaster Rovers, is that the 23-year-old has no interest in agitating for a move. At least not for the time being, despite seeing the £35m valuation United have placed on his shoulders dismay not only the Londoners but Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio as well. Like Mikel Arteta’s employers at the Emirates Stadium, the Italians are content to play a waiting game in the hope of grinding United down.

Berge’s response, however, has consolidated their hand. If either he or his representatives were prepared to make things awkward, then officials in South Yorkshire would probably have no option but to reconsider their stance.

Jokanovic, capped more than 50 times by Yugoslavia and a former Chelsea player, insisted he understands why Berge will be attracted by the prospect of heading elsewhere. Particularly with United being relegated from the Premier League before the end of last term.

Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale both interest Arsenal: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

However, Jokanovic’s experience of the politicking which happens at the very highest level of the sport has enabled him to maintain a phlegmatic disposition in the face of what has been an incessant stream of leaks, nods and winks to friends in the media from Berge’s army of admirers.

Insisting he interpreted Berge’s display against Rovers as another sign that, should a transfer fail to materialise he will remain committed to United, Jokanovic explained: “Sander is a young man, he is a really clever man and he is a happy man. I mean this. I don’t have any sense that he is unhappy here. I don’t have any sensation about that whatsoever.

“I can understand what is happening from the Arsenal side. I can understand why it happens and why people might want to go or for family reasons. I know all of that and I have seen it before.”

“But I repeat,” Jokanovic continued, “I am not worried about him or either of them.

Slavisa Jokanovic speaks to his players

“I trust they will stay with me and be happy working with me and with all of their teammates at Sheffield United. I really can’t add any more.”

Despite his refusal to accept that Berge is destined to depart, Jokanovic is still a realist. Bramall Lane’s hierarchy briefed him on the player’s comments about wanting to taste Champions League or Europa League action again long before he officially took charge on July 1st. A £22m signing from Genk 18 month ago, Berge played in both competitions for the Belgians. Even back then there were suspicions he viewed the switch to United as a gateway into England and then potentially a bridge to bigger things.

If those are correct, it must also be noted that the strategy suited United. Having acquired him for around £8m less than they believed he was worth, Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder accepted he would be sold at a profit if he proved a success.

Although Berge’s impact so far has been limited - with injuries also hampering his progress - there is little doubt he would prove a force to be reckoned with in the Championship. The fluency of his passing, albeit against third tier opposition, was a joy to behold at the Keepmoat Stadium. Technically and tactically, he looked several levels above anyone at Rovers’ disposal.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United during the friendly match at the Keepmoat Stadium: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

However, unless they receive an absolute guarantee that he will complete the entire campaign with them, United must also be careful not to base their approach around Berge. It was a trap they fell into nearly a decade ago, when David Weir made Kevin McDonald the fulcrum of United’s midfield only to see his fellow Scot join Wolverhampton Wanderers at the beginning of the 2013/14 League One season. Two months later, and with United floundering in McDonald’s absence, Weir was gone.

“With Sander, people always try and make an interview with me,” Jokanovic said. “But you know more about him than me, really, that’s true.

“I knew about Sander before I came in. I knew about his quality when he was still playing in Norway and so I am not surprised by anything.