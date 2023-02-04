Blades make five changes for Rotherham clash, with Berge returning

Sander Berge has returned to the Sheffield United side this afternoon as one of five changes to face near neighbours Rotherham United.

From the side that drew 3-3 at Wrexham in the FA Cup, Berge returns in midfield alongside goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Jack Robinson.

Iliman Ndiaye is restored to the starting line-up, as is Max Lowe.

Out go Adam Davies, Chris Basham, James McAtee, Tommy Doyle and Daniel Jebbison. Jebbison is suspended after being sent off at Wrexham while Doyle misses out completely.