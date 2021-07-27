Sander Berge pictured back in pre-season training at Sheffield United amid rumours of Arsenal, Napoli move
Sander Berge has been pictured back in pre-season training with Sheffield United – and the Norwegian had a big smile on his face, despite being continually linked with a move away this summer.
The midfielder, previously United’s record signing, was widely expected to depart following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Napoli amongst those interested in securing his services.
Although Berge may yet move on – he has previously expressed a desire to play Champions League football again, after appearing in the competition with Genk – he is for now still a United player, and looked all smiles in training in a long-awaited shot released by United’s social media team on Twitter this afternoon.
Blades fans were understandably delighted to see the Norwegian back at Shirecliffe, although it remains to be seen what part he will play in the Blades’ upcoming friendly games. They travel to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow evening, before facing Norwich City at Bramall Lane on Saturday.