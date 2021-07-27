Sander Berge pictured back in pre-season training at Sheffield United amid rumours of Arsenal, Napoli move

Sheffield United's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge: PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder, previously United’s record signing, was widely expected to depart following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Napoli amongst those interested in securing his services.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Berge may yet move on – he has previously expressed a desire to play Champions League football again, after appearing in the competition with Genk – he is for now still a United player, and looked all smiles in training in a long-awaited shot released by United’s social media team on Twitter this afternoon.