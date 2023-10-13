Sheffield United summer departure Sander Berge has been named in WhoScored’s worst signings XI following his switch to Premier League rivals Burnley.

Using their statistical-backed ratings system, WhoScored has plucked out the worst performinng new signings from the opening eight games of the 2023-24 season - with four players from Burnley featuring.

Berge is one of those after he left Bramall Lane for Turf Moor in a move which left manager Paul Heckingbottom “hugely disappointed”. Speaking about his departure, Blades chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, said at the time: “We did not want to lose Sander, particularly this close to the start of the Premier League season, but after the player expressed a strong interest to leave, we spoke to Burnley to get the best possible deal for Sheffield United.

“Unfortunately, along with his representatives, he has opted to move to Burnley and we would like to place on record our thanks for his service over the past three and a half years.”