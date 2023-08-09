Sander Berge suggested that Burnley’s “project” and “ambitions” convinced him to make the move to Lancashire after his move from fellow Premier League new-boys Sheffield United was confirmed. United offered Berge a new contract at Bramall Lane but “reluctantly” sold him to their rivals after failing to reach an agreement.

The move was confirmed just three days before United’s first game of the new season, with Berge in line to make his Burnley debut against Manchester City on Friday evening. The Norwegian international was scheduled to become a free agent next summer, with United electing to recoup some of the £22m they paid Genk for his services back in 2020 rather than risk him leaving for nothing.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted he was “hugely disappointed” to lose Berge - just over a week after the departure of Iliman Ndiaye was officially confirmed - with chief executive Stephen Bettis insisting that the player “expressed a strong desire to leave”. A club statement said that United negotiated with Vincent Kompany’s side before “reluctantly accepting Burnley’s latest, undisclosed, bid.”

While the chance to work under Kompany was understood to be an attraction for the 25-year-old, he also referenced the Burnley “project” and “ambitions” in his opening interview with his new side.