Berge, who missed a large chunk of football earlier this year when he damaged a hamstring, pulled out of the warm-up away at Hull City after sensing discomfort in the muscle and has been eased back into action, playing only the 13 minutes of injury time as a substitute against Bristol City recently.

The Norwegian international was previously United’s record signing, costing around £22m when he arrived from Genk last January, and is keen to get back on the field and show the promise that persuaded the Blades to shell out such a fee for his services.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's just been nice to be back, and good to get on the field against Bristol City.” He said.

"It has been hugely frustrating for me personally. I'm fit and raring to go now and I'm desperate to get back into the action.

"There are a lot of games coming up and it's so exciting. I've heard, seen and read a lot about it and I can't wait to hopefully be involved.”

"I missed the Christmas period last season through injury, so it promises to be so exciting,” Berge, speaking to United’s matchday programme, added.

Sander Berge made his comeback from injury for Sheffield United against Bristol City recently: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Hopefully we can maintain this unbeaten run into those fixtures and keep making a dent into the play-off places turning into 2022.