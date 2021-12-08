Sander Berge desperate to return after injury as he makes Sheffield United promotion claim
Sander Berge admits he is “desperate” to return to action for Sheffield United after insisting that the Blades’ pre-season aim of winning promotion back to the Premier League was not changed by their poor start to the campaign.
Berge, who missed a large chunk of football earlier this year when he damaged a hamstring, pulled out of the warm-up away at Hull City after sensing discomfort in the muscle and has been eased back into action, playing only the 13 minutes of injury time as a substitute against Bristol City recently.
The Norwegian international was previously United’s record signing, costing around £22m when he arrived from Genk last January, and is keen to get back on the field and show the promise that persuaded the Blades to shell out such a fee for his services.
“It's just been nice to be back, and good to get on the field against Bristol City.” He said.
"It has been hugely frustrating for me personally. I'm fit and raring to go now and I'm desperate to get back into the action.
"There are a lot of games coming up and it's so exciting. I've heard, seen and read a lot about it and I can't wait to hopefully be involved.”
"I missed the Christmas period last season through injury, so it promises to be so exciting,” Berge, speaking to United’s matchday programme, added.
“Hopefully we can maintain this unbeaten run into those fixtures and keep making a dent into the play-off places turning into 2022.
"Our aim since the summer has been winning promotion and despite where we've found ourselves, that has never really changed."