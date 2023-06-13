Sander Berge backed to make Sheffield United difference after being let off leash

Sander Berge sees Sheffield United’s promotion as a real chance to show he belongs at top-flight level, according to assistant boss Stuart McCall, after helping the Blades back into the Premier League next season.

The Norwegian international showed some of his best form in a United shirt after being unleashed as a serious attacking weapon under Paul Heckingbottom, who identified attributes in the 25-year-old that would make him a real handful for Championship defences.

Berge showed his potential once more with an impressive showing against eventual treble-winners Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley and if United are to stand a chance of survival in the Premier League next season, much will rest upon his shoulders - alongside the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic, amongst others.

But McCall agreed that Berge will see next season as a real opportunity to impress, ahead of the expiry of his contract at the end of the campaign. “I’m sure he will,” the former Scottish international, who combines his role as Heckingbottom’s No.2 with focusing on the Blades’ midfielders in training, admitted.

“I spoke to him before and after Man City and he enjoyed it, as much as you can enjoy getting beat and not having much of the ball. I’ve got to say, in training towards the back end of the season, he was terrific. He was breaking past people and just looks so powerful.

“It looked like it was the beginning of the season, not the end of it. And yeah, he can come and play deep like he did a lot in the first half and spray balls about, but there’s more to him than that. We saw that on a few occasions, when he got to the dead ball line and put two superb balls in.

“We keep talking about Sander and as much as he can probably play that holding role with his eyes closed, he’s got more to his game than just being a defensive midfielder really and thankfully he’s showed that. To add to all that, he’s just a terrific human being. A real great lad.”

An ever-amiable character, it may surprise some supporters to discover Berge’s ever-growing leadership role at Bramall Lane, which included him delivering an impromptu motivational message to his teammates before the second half of their semi-final against City at Wembley.

“He likes talking football,” McCall added on the Blades’ former record signing. “He’s not a shouter and bawler because we’ve got afew of them and everyone leads in different ways.