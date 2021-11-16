San Marino vs England: Watch heartwarming moment former Sheffield United man Aaron Ramsdale gets hands on England cap after Arsenal man's debut

This is the heartwarming moment the former Sheffield United man Aaron Ramsdale joined an elusive club after making his England debut in San Marino last night.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:09 am

The goalkeeper, who joined Arsenal in the summer, earned his first England cap as Gareth Southgate’s men hammered San Marino 10-0 to qualify for Qatar 2022 in fine style.

It was a quiet night for Ramsdale, but an immensely proud one – especially afterwards, when he got his hands on his red legacy cap as the 1,265th mens player to wear the three lions at senior level.

England adopted the tradition of legacy caps to mark their 1,000th international last year, with each player given a unique number and all debutants receiving a red velvet cap with the number inscribed on it.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

United's cash interest in Ramsdale's future explained after England bow

Ramsdale was presented with his after the game in San Marino, with the heartwarming moment captured on video.

"It's mad, isn’t it?" he says. "It's special, you know. It's a long time coming. Dreaming of this day for a long time.

"My family was here as well. I think I've seen tears during the national anthem."

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale celebrates after the final whistle of his debut against San Marino: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Aaron RamsdaleSan MarinoEnglandArsenal