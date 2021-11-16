The goalkeeper, who joined Arsenal in the summer, earned his first England cap as Gareth Southgate’s men hammered San Marino 10-0 to qualify for Qatar 2022 in fine style.

It was a quiet night for Ramsdale, but an immensely proud one – especially afterwards, when he got his hands on his red legacy cap as the 1,265th mens player to wear the three lions at senior level.

England adopted the tradition of legacy caps to mark their 1,000th international last year, with each player given a unique number and all debutants receiving a red velvet cap with the number inscribed on it.

Ramsdale was presented with his after the game in San Marino, with the heartwarming moment captured on video.

"It's mad, isn’t it?" he says. "It's special, you know. It's a long time coming. Dreaming of this day for a long time.

"My family was here as well. I think I've seen tears during the national anthem."