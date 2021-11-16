The Three Lions ran out 10-0 winners with Harry Kane hitting four and another former Blade Harry Maguire opening the scoring.

Ramsdale had just one save to make throughout the evening but it remained a special moment for the former Sheffield United stopper who left Bramall Lane for Arsenal in the summer.

“It is a night I won’t forget,” Ramsdale said after the victory which secured World Cup qualification for Gareth Southgate’s side.

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale greets England's Tyrone Mings after the final whistle during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the San Marino Stadium, Serravalle. Nick Potts/PA Wire

“A night I have been dreaming of for a long time, it doesn’t matter who we played or what the score was, it was a special day for myself and my family.

“Over the next few days I think I will properly digest it and look back on one the proudest days of my life.

“It has been my goal every time there’s been games coming up, so of course as you get that first taste you want even more but between now and Qatar there is a lot of football to be played – especially at club level and other internationals, so as long as I continue my form with Arsenal then I’m sure I can put something in the manager’s mind.

“At the end when the boss spoke to me, he just put his arm around me and said ‘this isn’t a throwaway game, we still weren’t qualified and we needed to obviously secure a point to go to Qatar, it is not just a chance for you to play and tick it off’.

“What I did in the game I did well, the save and a corner to come and claim so it was nice for him to say that to me, not to reassure me but just that it wasn’t a chance for me to do it because of the opposition we were playing.”