Sam Graham explains decision to leave Sheffield United after joining League Two side Rochdale

Graham, known at United as ‘Bomber’, the nickname his dad Herol used in his boxing career, leaves United on a free transfer, although the Blades say they have inserted a number of clauses into the deal.

The 20-year-old has previously represented FC Halifax Town, Oldham Athletic and Notts County in loan spells, as well as a stint at A-League side Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

“I’m so pleased to get the deal done,” said Graham.

“I’ve been waiting for a couple of weeks for it to go through and now that it’s finally done, I can just go and kick on.

“The manager spoke to me about how he wants to play this season and about the players that are already here and the players that he wants to bring in and it sounded good to me [which is why I wanted to sign here].

“I need to go and play and prove myself, and after speaking to the manager I can do that here.”

Sam Graham, centre, helped United to the U23 title last season and has joined Rochdale - Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale added: “I’m really pleased to get Sam on a permanent basis.

“His physical attributes are outstanding and he’ll add pace and power to our team. He’s technically good with the ball but we’ll also improve him on that aspect.