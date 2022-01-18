Ryan Lowe praises his Preston side's spirit as they come from 2-0 down to seal point against Sheffield United

The Blades looked to be cruising when Billy Sharp’s penalty made it 2-0 in the first half, with Andrew Hughes dismissed for fouling Rhian Brewster.

But North End rallied in the second half and goals from skipper Alan Browne and Emil Riis – who scored a late equaliser at Bramall Lane in the first game between these sides earlier in the season – saw the spoils shared.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom was left fuming at his side’s game management, but his opposite number was left to praise his side’s “fantastic reaction”.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That's the first time I've seen something that makes me think: ‘Yeah, this can be a special group’,” the former Sheffield Wednesday striker said.

“The fans need to take a lot of credit for that - singing, shouting. It's the character, resilience and never say die attitude of the group and that's what I instil.

“Every single one of them - they are on the floor in there, wiped out - but they stuck to their guns.”

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe's side drew with Sheffield United tonight: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Preston's point was well-earned, with United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham making a number of impressive stops from Scott Sinclai and Riis in particular.