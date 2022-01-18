Ryan Lowe praises his Preston side's spirit as they come from 2-0 down to seal point against Sheffield United
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe praised the “never say die” attitude of his side as they came from 2-0 down, with 10 men, to earn a late point against Sheffield United tonight.
The Blades looked to be cruising when Billy Sharp’s penalty made it 2-0 in the first half, with Andrew Hughes dismissed for fouling Rhian Brewster.
But North End rallied in the second half and goals from skipper Alan Browne and Emil Riis – who scored a late equaliser at Bramall Lane in the first game between these sides earlier in the season – saw the spoils shared.
United boss Paul Heckingbottom was left fuming at his side’s game management, but his opposite number was left to praise his side’s “fantastic reaction”.
“That's the first time I've seen something that makes me think: ‘Yeah, this can be a special group’,” the former Sheffield Wednesday striker said.
“The fans need to take a lot of credit for that - singing, shouting. It's the character, resilience and never say die attitude of the group and that's what I instil.
“Every single one of them - they are on the floor in there, wiped out - but they stuck to their guns.”
Preston's point was well-earned, with United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham making a number of impressive stops from Scott Sinclai and Riis in particular.
But he could do nothing about either goal, with the winner coming from a superb cross from North End substitute and former Blade Ched Evans for Riis to tap home and send the home fans wild.