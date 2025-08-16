Ruben Selles follows through on Sheffield United promise amid Gus Hamer role hint in Swansea City team news

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles has made two changes to his Sheffield United league side for this afternoon’s trip to Swansea City, after following up on his promise to change things around as he searches for his first win as Blades boss. The Spaniard has suffered defeat in both his games so far.

He will hope to make it third time lucky in South Wales, with his team selection suggesting change of shape from the 4-3-3 that Selles utilised in the first two. Djibril Soumare comes into midfield alongside Sydie Peck, with Andre Brooks dropping to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only other change sees Jack Robinson come in for Rhys Norrington-Davies, who is also amongst the substitutes. That could mean a change of role for Gus Hamer or Callum O’Hare, with a host of players coming back into the Blades side after Wednesday night’s cup defeat at Birmingham City.

Michael Cooper, Femi Seriki, Harrison Burrows and Peck are amongst those to return while Tyrese Campbell and Louie Barry line up in attack.

Blades: Cooper, Seriki, Bindon, Robinson, Burrows, Peck, Soumare, Barry, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Cannon, Brooks, Ukaki, One, Curtis, Norrington-Davies, Hampson.