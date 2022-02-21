Despite racing into an early lead, United slumped to a 3-1 defeat when they faced Tony Mowbray’s side earlier this season.

The Star has since discovered that was the result which sealed Slavisa Jokanovic’s fate, with the Serb being replaced by Paul Heckingbottom two matches later.

After spending a period in caretaker charge last term, when he was asked to try and restore some pride as United were relegated from the Premier League, one of Heckingbottom’s first decisions was to abandon a tactical project which had seen Jokanovic experiment with a back four.

The Serb had actually already reverted to the ‘three’ United employed to such good effect under his predecessor Chris Wilder. But privately, Heckingbottom immediately made it clear there would be no more changes of shape unless injuries, illness or suspension left him with no other choice.

It was an announcement, defender Chris Basham told The Star, the players welcomed. Although he stressed they understood why Jokanovic had been testing alternative strategies.

“There’s a lot more steel about us now,” Basham said. “There’s a real togetherness about the group.

Chris Basham of Sheffield United and Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park earlier this season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“There always was, to be fair. But we know how to play the back three or the five, however you want to look at it, really well. I definitely think that helps.”

Heckingbottom, who returned to his role as under-23’s coach when they waved goodbye to the Premier League, will have been aware of Jokanovic’s complaints about the club’s tactics in the transfer market - which he felt had contributed to its poor start to the campaign.

United dropped to 18th in the table following their last meeting with Rovers. But following Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Swansea City, they have prepared for this clash in sixth - three places and four points behind Mowbray’s men. United will also enter the fixture on the back of four straight clean sheets.