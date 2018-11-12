Rotherham United v Sheffield United: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will return to league action after the international break with a clash against their South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on 24 November.

Rotherham are currently 19th in the Championship table, some 15 places below Chris Wilder’s United.

Paul Warne and Chris Wilder

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 12.30pm on Saturday 24 November.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports and coverage should also be available on the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Rotherham v Sheffield United live?

You can follow all the latest action and team news from the match on The Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Both teams currently have no major injury concerns.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments are yet to be announced.

What are the betting odds?

SkyBet have have a Rotherham win at 17/4, a draw at 11/4 and a Sheffield United win at 4/6.

What is Rotherham and Sheffield United’s form?

Rotherham are in good form, having not lost a match since the last international break. Paul Warne’s side have drawn four and won one of their last five matches.

The Blades has slipped off the top of the table in recent weeks after first losing against Nottingham Forest and then drawing the Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday.