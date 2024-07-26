Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has sneaky dig at Sheffield United and Wednesday ahead of friendly
Steve Evans finds himself just where he loves to be on Saturday; in the South Yorkshire spotlight as his Rotherham United side welcome Sheffield United to the New York Stadium.
And, not that he ever needs much of an excuse, the Millers boss has taken the opportunity to have a little bit of a dig at the Blades and their rivals Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the pre-season friendly.
Evans returned to the patch towards the end of last season and has already helped make the Millers one of the favourites to get back into the Championship following their relegation last season. To his credit, he has brought a feel-good factor back to Rotherham and he is relishing taking on the Blades as preparations for the new campaign step up a gear.
“The Blades game is when we start to get a little bit more serious,” Evans told Rotherham Advertiser. “They've made some great signings. Well done, Chris Wilder, a friend of mine. Players will be playing at New York in front of a sizeable crowd. Our supporters will be looking to see what our team is like.
“I love playing against the Sheffield clubs. Why wouldn't you? We've always got a point to prove, haven't we? We're always that little pup looking up at the big boys. It's great. That's no disrespect to anyone. It's the nature of the size of the clubs.
“We're very proud of what we are, we're very proud of our history. Where do we sit in the levels of clubs? We're debt-free, we have a fantastic stadium, a fantastic owner and fans who would die for our club. We're in really good shape. I don't think that can be said about the big Sheffield clubs. But they're both great, traditional clubs.”
