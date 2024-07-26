Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United travel the short distance up the road to take on Rotherham United on Saturday

Steve Evans finds himself just where he loves to be on Saturday; in the South Yorkshire spotlight as his Rotherham United side welcome Sheffield United to the New York Stadium.

And, not that he ever needs much of an excuse, the Millers boss has taken the opportunity to have a little bit of a dig at the Blades and their rivals Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the pre-season friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans returned to the patch towards the end of last season and has already helped make the Millers one of the favourites to get back into the Championship following their relegation last season. To his credit, he has brought a feel-good factor back to Rotherham and he is relishing taking on the Blades as preparations for the new campaign step up a gear.

“The Blades game is when we start to get a little bit more serious,” Evans told Rotherham Advertiser. “They've made some great signings. Well done, Chris Wilder, a friend of mine. Players will be playing at New York in front of a sizeable crowd. Our supporters will be looking to see what our team is like.

“I love playing against the Sheffield clubs. Why wouldn't you? We've always got a point to prove, haven't we? We're always that little pup looking up at the big boys. It's great. That's no disrespect to anyone. It's the nature of the size of the clubs.